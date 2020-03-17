|
|
|
Barbara Mae Dewey Hill, 89 of Driggs, Idaho passed away peacefully in her home March 14th, 2020. She was born in Chapin, Victor, Idaho July 18th, 1930 to Joseph Wesley Dewey and Mabel Mae Hills. She was a lifelong resident of Teton Valley and graduated from Teton High School in 1948 where she met Delmar L Hill. They were married April 25th, 1951 in the Idaho Falls temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. They moved to the Hill family farm in Darby where they resided their entire lives. They dedicated their lives to their family and the farm. It was said "they were always together" and it was true. She is survived by her children; sons DelRay (Patty) of Jackson, WY and Steve (Kim) of Driggs, and daughter Janalyn (Steve) Carpenter of Monte Vista, CO, 9 grandchildren, and 8 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, sister Vera Jean Dustin, sister Shirley Jorgensen, brother James (Jim) Dewey, and her husband Delmar. Due to growing health concerns the family has chosen to have a graveside service at 11:00 am, March 20th, at the Darby cemetery. The family has planned a memorial service in Barbara's honor on her birthday, July 18th, 2020 at the Victor, Idaho LDS church. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.valleymortuarydriggs.com
Published in Post Register on Mar. 17, 2020