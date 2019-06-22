Services Eckersell Funeral Home 101 West Main St. Rigby , ID 83442 208-745-6604 For more information about Barbara Jones Resources More Obituaries for Barbara Jones Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Barbara Jones

1933 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Barbara T. Jones, 85, of Rigby, Idaho passed away Friday, June 21, 2019 in Rigby. Barbara was born in Rigby, Idaho on July 2, 1933, the daughter of Wayne E. Tibbitts and Bessie LaRetta Jones Tibbitts.



Barbara was raised in Lorenzo, Idaho. She lived her adult life in Rigby, Idaho and was a graduate of Rigby High School. She continued her education attending Ricks College in Rexburg, Idaho, Utah State University in Logan, Utah and the University of Idaho in Moscow, Idaho, graduating with a Bachelor of Science in Business Education.



Barbara married Oscar "Ken" Jones on July 29, 1955 in Rigby, Idaho. They made their home in Rigby and in their retirement years wintered in Queen Valley, Arizona.



She began teaching at Ririe High School in 1955. She later taught at Ricks College and Rigby High School where she finished her teaching career in 1971. At that time she began helping Kenny with bookkeeping for their business, Rigby Title & Development Company. She also assisted in the Jefferson County Tax office on a seasonal basis.



Barbara is a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Barbara Loved gardening, cooking, music, bird watching, and most of all, spending time with her family.



Barbara is survived by her daughter JaNae (Jones) Shanahan of Rigby, two grandchildren, Christopher T. Shanahan of Boise and Meagan T. (Steven) Meter and three great-grandchildren, Riley, Christian, and MacKenzie Meter.



Barbara is proceeded in death by her Parents Wayne E. Tibbitts and Bessie LaRetta Tibbitts, siblings Errol Tibbitts and Marjorie (Tibbitts) Smith, and a daughter, Teresa (Terri) Kae Jones.



Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Eckersell Memorial Chapel in Rigby. The family will meet with friends from 9:30 - 10:45 prior to the service. Burial will be in the Rigby Pioneer Cemetery under the direction of Eckersell Memorial Chapel. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com.