1940 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Barbara Greenhalgh Rigby passed peacefully on March 19, 2019, in Idaho Falls, Idaho. She was 78 years old.



Barbara was born on May 8,1940, in Willford, Idaho, the 12th of 17 children born to Alma Wilburn Greenhalgh and Ethel Marguerite Hiatt. She graduated from Fremont County High School in 1958, and cosmetology school in 1959. She fell in love with Leo J Rigby and they were married on December 2, 1959, in the Idaho Falls Temple.



Barbara was a wonderful cook and loved sharing food with everyone. She also loved teaching children and spent many years working at Longfellow and Edgemont Elementary Schools in the special education department. Barbara and Leo served a three-year mission at the Humanitarian Center. Barbara spent her life serving and helping others. She devoted her best attention to her husband Leo.



Barbara is survived by her husband, Leo J Rigby; her daughter, Kaylene (James) Harris of Kaysville, Utah; her son, Lorin (Heather) Rigby of Idaho Falls, Idaho; her daughter, Kristine (Jesse) Higgins of American Fork, Utah; her daughter, Laree (Randy) Wadsworth of Idaho Falls; 20 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents and 8 brothers and 3 sisters.



A viewing will be held on Friday, March 22, 2019, from 6 to 8 pm at Coltrin Mortuary, 2100 First Street, Idaho Falls.



Another viewing will be held on Saturday, March 23, 2019, from 9:45 am to 10:45 am at the South Idaho Falls Stake Center at 2051 South Emerson Avenue, Idaho Falls, followed by the funeral at 11 AM.



All are welcome to attend and celebrate Barbara's life.



Special thanks to all the nurses and doctors that served Barbara throughout her life.



For information join us at https://www.coltrinmortuary.com/obituary/barbara-rigby Published in Post Register on Mar. 20, 2019