Barbara Ann Lang Wells, 95, of Idaho Falls, passed away August 26, 2020, at Turtle & Crane Assisted Living.
Barbara was born February 12, 1925, in Chicago, Illinois, to Peter Lang and Karoline Tabor Lang. She grew up and attended schools in Bangor, Michigan, and graduated from Bangor High School.
On March 14, 1948, she married Lyman G. Wells in Idaho Falls, Idaho. Barbara and Lyman made their home in Idaho Falls, Idaho, where Barbara worked as a secretary and bookkeeper in the produce industry.
She was a member of The First Congregational Church. She enjoyed gardening, sewing, square dancing, and travel.
Barbara is survived by her daughter, Kathy Lynne (Mike) Dial of Virginia Beach, VA; son, Richard (Anne) Wells of Eagle, ID; sisters-in-law, Charlene (Ian) Martindale of Boise, ID and Mary Ann "Marty" Wells of Brighton, CO; three grandchildren, Jennifer (Albert Musselwhite) Dial, Michael (Kimberly) Dial, and Alison Wells; and seven great grandchildren, Brenden, Abby, Lilly, Michael Russell, Andy, Jack, and Catie; and a host of nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, sisters, Ann Weber and Helen Belson, and brothers, George and Michael Lang.
Private family services will be held.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Senior Citizens' Community Center, 535 W. 21st Street, Idaho Falls, 83402, or to Kids, Kin 'n Caregivers Inc., 6300 E. Virginia Beach Blvd. Norfolk, VA, 23502.
