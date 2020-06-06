Ralph "Barney" Walton, 67, of Idaho Falls, passed away June 3, 2020, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.
Barney was born July 7, 1952, in Deer Lodge, Montana, to Hollis Walton and Naomi Winther Walton. He grew up and attended schools in Idaho Falls, where he attended O.E. Bell, and graduated from Idaho Falls High School. He also attended ISU where he earned an associate's degree as a machinist.
On August 3, 1973, he married Wanda Jean Campbell in Idaho Falls. They were the parents of four children, Latricia, Freda, Tim, and Jeffrey. They were later divorced. Barney made his home in Idaho Falls, Idaho, where he worked in the drywall industry for 50+ years.
He was an avid hunter who also enjoyed fishing, camping, 4-wheeling, and anything to do in the outdoors. He was an exceptional craftsman. He liked trying new recipes, canning, dutch oven cooking, throwing horse shoes, darts, gardening and coaching little league baseball. His greatest joy was his kids and grandkids and took pride in their accomplishments. He made many lifelong friends and was devoted to all of them until the end. May he be at peace today and on a great adventure catching a big fish.
Barney is survived by his daughters, Latricia Mattson of Rigby, ID, and Freda (Jered) Blackburn of Idaho Falls, ID; sons, Tim (Stephanie) Walton of Idaho Falls, ID, and Jeffrey (Summer) Walton of Idaho Falls, ID; sixteen grandchildren, four great grandchildren and his loyal companion Sophie dog.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Hollis & Naomi Walton, sister, Hollie Walton, maternal grandparents, Nels & May Winther, paternal grandparents, Lawrence Sr. & Emily Walton, several uncles including Ralph Winther, Bob Walton, Ernie Ransom and Curly Walton.
Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, June 12, 2020, at Rose Hill Cemetery.
Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com.
Published in Post Register on Jun. 6, 2020.