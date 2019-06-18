Resources More Obituaries for Beatrice Howard Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Beatrice Howard

1923 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Beatrice May "Bea" Howard, 96, a woman of strong faith, went to be with her Lord and Savior on June 17, 2019, in Idaho Falls, Idaho.



Bea was born May 20,1923, in York, Pennsylvania, to Lawrence Jacob and Jennie May Hoffman Richards. She graduated high school and attended college in York while working at her uncle's oil company. She lived most all of her life in Idaho, but York always held a special place in her heart.



During World War II, during a trip to Fort Riley, Kansas, with her sister to see her sister's husband stationed there, Bea met Lt. Charles Gordon Howard. They were married October 18,1947, near York in Wrightsville, Pennsylvania. Chuck's work led them to Northern Idaho where their son, Jake, and daughter, Marianne, were born. In 1957, the family moved to the Treasure Valley, where their second son, Bill, was born. In 1966, Aberdeen, Idaho, became home where their third son, Frank, completed the family.



Throughout her life, she enjoyed her friends, family, and grandchildren, reading, and as a devout Christian, studying the bible. She loved the big band era music and dancing to the Glenn Miller Orchestra. She had a tenacious sense of curiosity and wonder that kept everyone around her answering lots of questions! She was a strong woman and not afraid to say what was on her mind. All these traits may have contributed to her long life and independent living up to earlier this year.



Her legacy will live through her children, Jake (Barb) Howard of Boise, ID; Marianne (Chris) Cornforth of Ammon, ID; Bill (Terri) of Franklin, TN; and Frank Howard of Watertown, NY; eight grandchildren and five great grandchildren. She is also survived by her two sisters, Helen Kerns and Lois Herr, both of York, Pennsylvania. She was preceded in death by her husband, Chuck, who passed away in 1995, and brothers George, Bob, and Walter, and sister, Mary.



In celebration of her life, her family will hold a graveside service on Friday, June 21, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. at the Aberdeen Cemetery, Aberdeen, Idaho.



In lieu of flowers, Bea's family suggests as a memorial, a tax-deductible donation be made to Pursue Ministries, P.O. Box 680009, Franklin, TN 37068, or https://pursueministries.org.



Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Published in Post Register on June 18, 2019