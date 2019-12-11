|
Benito "Ben" J. Herrera, 73, of Idaho Falls, passed away December 10, 2019, at his home after a courageous five month battle with cancer.
Ben was born August 13, 1946, in Havana, Cuba, where he lived until he was 16 years old. He then moved to the United States.
He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Rebecca "Becky" Landes Herrera; a sister, Margarita Martell of Miami, Florida; and a large extended family.
Becky would like to give a special thank you to her sister and brother-in-law, Trudy and Vince Esparza of Idaho Falls, for their unselfish time, love, and care during this difficult period. Also thanks to all family, friends, and his medical staff.
By Ben's wishes, there will be no service held, and his body has been donated to medical research.
Condolences may be sent to the family at woodfuneralhome.com.
Published in Post Register on Dec. 11, 2019