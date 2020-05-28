Or Copy this URL to Share

Bernetta Ruby Oliver (maiden name Bernetta Hanson), joined her parents, siblings and daughter in Heaven on May 27th, 2020. Born October 6, 1926 in Annis, Idaho to Albert and Ruby Hanson, Bernetta was the youngest of 6 children. She married her devoted husband Kelley Oliver in December of 1962, and together they traveled the country as he served in the U.S. Navy before settling back in Idaho Falls. They enjoyed 58 years of marriage. Bernetta was a loving mother, wife and homemaker. She was blessed with four children (Byron, Gene, Jackie and Tony). Always fashionable, Bernetta was often mistaken for Elizabeth Taylor in her youth, much to her delight. She always brought style to everything she did. With her quick wit, vibrant personality and strength. Bernetta filled every room she entered with joy and was truly the heart of the family. She was a guiding light in a stormy world and will be missed. She is survived by her husband (Kelley), her sons (Byron, Gene and Tony), 7 grandchildren and 8 wonderful great grandchildren. There will be a graveside service at Annis Little Butte Cemetery on Monday June 1, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Under direction of Eckersell Funeral Home in Rigby. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com

