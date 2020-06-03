On June 1, 2020, Rose Bernice Coles Hathaway Powell, 99, left this life to join her eternal companion. Bernice was born in LaBell, Idaho on August 16, 1920, to Daniel H. and Lilley Gange Coles. She was the youngest of 5 children; Lola, Julian, Milton, and Eddie. She attended school at LaBell and Lorenzo grade schools and graduated from Rigby High School.



As a young girl her responsibility was to herd the cows. She used her time herding all day by learning to sew by hand and embroidery. Beautiful clothes, quilts, pillowcases, and dish towels were given to her family and friends throughout the years as gifts of love.



Bernice attended LDS Business College in Salt Lake City, Utah and graduated as a secretary. She got a job in Idaho Falls, Idaho and soon after met a handsome young man, Phillip Newton Hathaway. They fell in love and were married in the Salt Lake City LDS Temple on May 29, 1941. They became the parents of 6 children.



Bernice and Phil moved to California where Phil was in the Navy. Bernice loved it there and had many wonderful friends. They lived above a mortuary with their 2 children, Kent and Karen, and Bernice helped the mortician for part of their rent. When Phil was released from the Navy, they moved back to Parker, Idaho. Bernice was excited to plant a big garden and continued to plant and harvest beautiful gardens for most of her life.



The family moved to Driggs, Idaho, where Phil worked for Jensen Chevrolet Garage and later became Postmaster. Here they had 4 more children; Thomas, Ann, Ranae, and Clea.



Bernice loved to help in the community. She was one of the first Cub Scout leaders in Driggs and taught many classes to young people in the 4-H Program. She was the 4-H Fair Board Chairman for quite a while and helped to spread the program throughout Teton Valley. She like to keep busy and worked part time at the courthouse, as a clerk at Fullmer's IGA grocery store, and then as a postal clerk. She served in many presidencies and teaching opportunities in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints with visiting teaching being on of her favorites. She loved to serve and help others and did so until the last few days of her life.



Phil and Bernice loved the mountains. Each summer they could be seen riding horses or hiking. One of their favorite rides was the Sky Line Trail, which they did every summer with friends and family.



In 1980, Phil passed away from leukemia. Bernice met and married Rulon L. Powell and they made their home in Teton, Idaho. They had many wonderful times together which included a mission to Montgomery, Alabama, vacations to Mexico, Alaska, Branson, and the Church History Sites, and serving for many years in the Idaho Falls LDS Temple.



Rulon passed away in 2005 and Bernice later moved to the Homestead in Rexburg, Idaho where she passed away just short of her 100th birthday.



Bernice is survived by her children: Kent (Jaelynne) Hathaway, Karen (Richard) McBride, Thomas (Debra) Hathaway, Ranae (Ryan) Kunz, and Clea (Lance) Fullmer, 31 grandchildren, 88 great-grandchildren, and 14 great-great-grandchildren.



She was preceded in death by her husbands, Phillip N. Hathaway and Rulon L. Powell, a daughter- Ann LaRae, four grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.



Bernice had a strong testimony of the gospel of Jesus Christ. She loved her Heavenly Father and the Savior, Jesus Christ. She knew the Book of Mormon was true. She loved to serve and help others as the Savior did and was a great example to each of us of courage, love, kindness, and finding joy everyday.



We would like to thank all the care givers at The Homestead Assisted Living Center for their love and caring service to our mom. She loved each of them.



Services will be held 11:00 a.m. Friday, June 5, 2020, from 10:00 to 10:45 a.m. at Flamm Funeral Home in Rexburg. The family will receive friends Thursday evening from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m. and again on Friday, from 10:00 to 10:45 both times at the funeral home. Due to current health concerns please use your judgement in visiting with the family. The interment will be in the Driggs Cemetery.



