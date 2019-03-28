Resources More Obituaries for Berniece Noblitt Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Berniece Noblitt

1926 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Berniece (Owen) Noblitt formerly of Idaho Falls passed away March 17, 2019 at Providence Medical Center in Portland Oregon at the age of 92.



Berniece was born 12/31/1926 to Ruth Jeffery Owen and Lewis Moss Owen. She was the 4th of 5 children. She grew up in Idaho Falls and attended school here.



In the 1940's she moved to Portland Oregon, to work in the shipyards. There she met her future husband Clarance Noblitt. They were married Nov. 17,1945. Their only child, Stanley was born May 19,1949.



They were long time members of the Eagles Lodge and made many lifetime friends. Clarance passed away on Aug. 25, 1989.



Berniece had a huge garden, and loved to bowl. She joined a Senior Citizen's bowling league until her late 80's when her health prevented her from doing so.



Berniece was preceded in death by her husband Clarance, her son Stanley, her parents, a sister Louise Owen, and her brothers Floyd & Russell (Sonny) Owen.



She is survived by her sister Gladys Roper of Idaho Falls, a daughter-in-law Malong Noblitt of Tacoma Washington, 3 grandchildren: Christie, Cari & Kevin also from Washington, and several nieces & Nephews.



At her request no services were held. Published in Post Register on Mar. 28, 2019