Berniece "Bonnie Summers, 90 of Rexburg, died Monday, November 11, 2019 at Homestead Assisted Living. She was born October 6, 1929 in Rexburg, Idaho to William and Grace Nelson. She was the youngest of four girls, her three sisters were, Reva, Shirley and Faye. Her dad died when she was thirteen years old.
She graduated from Madison High School as valedictorian for the class of 1947. She was so proud of this accomplishment and would remind us often.
She married Bert Summers, January 9, 1948. Besides being so handsome, she would always say she married him because he promised to buy her a horse if she would say yes!
She loved yard work and always had a garden while raising her family. She could often be found outside tending to her beautiful flower gardens. As she got older she told her family, "it's when I'm not outside, that you should worry". She raised raspberries and shared them with others. She especially loved pets and her beloved dog, Mitzy.
She loved her grandkids and could always be seen at their ball games. Her great grandkids call her "G.G." and they knew she always had a treat for them.
She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and have the most special ministering sisters.
She is survived by her daughter, Jana (Mike) Phillips of Sugar City, Idaho and eight grandchildren; Kevin, Scott, Ben, and Brett Phillips, Sam and Bert Summers, and Ashlee Ricks and Jeff Summers. She is also survived by 15 great-great grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Bert, her sons; Harvey,
Danny, and Billy, her sisters; Shirley, Riva, and Faye.
The family would like to thank the staff at Homstead and with Hospice for the special care they gave to Bonnie.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Thursday, November 21, 2019 at Flamm Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. at the funeral home prior to services. Interment will be in the Sugar City Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Humane Society at www.humanesociety.org . Condolences may be sent online to www.flammfh.com
Published in Post Register on Nov. 14, 2019