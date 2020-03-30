|
Bert Sommer, age 88, died Monday morning, March 30, 2020 at Homestead Assisted Living Center in Rexburg, ID of natural causes. Born and raised in Hibbard, Madison County, Idaho, the son of Hyrum and Lola Ethel Belnap Sommer; he was a lifelong resident of Idaho. He was raised on the family homestead where he resided until he was placed at homestead in January 2019. In his early years, Bert attended school in Hibbard. In the summer he could be found riding his bike out to Green Canyon to the swimming pool with his brothers after his chores were done. He later served in the Army during the Korean War. He went on to serve a mission in "The Southeast States Mission" and then became a brick mason. He was a very meticulous and detailed oriented craftsman and displayed a great deal of skill in the mason work that he did. He married his sweetheart, Marilyn, and was sealed to her for time and all eternity on December 3, 1958 in the Idaho Falls temple. They served a mission in Nauvoo from 1998-2000. Bert worked as a service missionary and built the brick bustle oven that is still located today in the Family Living Center. His hobbies were boating with his family, woodworking, working outside in their yard and spending weekends at their lot at Island Park with his sisters and other family. One of his favorite things to make was wooden whistles and puzzles for kids all around; many still have their wooden whistles and puzzles that he made. One of Bert's favorite treats was ice cream and he was often admired by his grandchildren for how tall he could build his ice cream cones. Bert will always hold a special place in the hearts of his family and friends and will be deeply missed. He is survived by his wife, Marilyn Guidinger Sommer; his two sons Lorin Bert (Kaye) Sommer and Mark Alan (Kelly) Sommer along with his grandchildren Chelsea (Jacob) Solomon, Lisa (Kenny) Harthun, Kristen (Ben) Elsmore, Ashleyn (Hugo) Sanchez, Cody Sommer and Nicole (Jacob) Taylor. He also leaves behind 6 great-grandchildren. Graveside Services will be held on Friday, April 3, 2020 at 11 AM at The Rexburg Cemetery. Due to the status of COVID-19 virus, Bert's viewing will be for family members only. Services are under the care of Eckersell Funeral Home in Rigby, Idaho. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com
Published in Post Register on Mar. 30, 2020