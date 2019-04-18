Resources More Obituaries for Bessie Boyd Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Bessie Boyd

1918 - 2019



Bessie E. Kellogg Boyd, 100, passed away Sunday, April 14, 2019, at her home at Fairwind's- Sandcreek Assisted Living in Idaho Falls, Idaho.



Bessie was born on September 16, 1918, in Watertown, SD, to Clarence and Bessie Kellogg. She and her 4 siblings grew up and attended schools in South Dakota. She continued her education in Brookings, SD, working toward earning a teaching certificate, which required only one year to teach in the rural schools. However, her father encouraged her to attend school one more year so she could teach in the town schools.



On May 14, 1944, Bessie married Ronald C. Boyd. They were loving partners for 63 years and raised four children:Douglas Boyd (Sheryl) Portland, OR, Stuart Boyd (Irene) Los Angeles, CA, Lyndell Bradshaw (Craig) Idaho Falls, ID, and Ronald Boyd (Laurene) Arvada, CO.



Bessie and Ron lived in many places during their years together, including several places in SD, Massena, NY, Idaho Falls, ID, Leadville, CO, and Lakewood, CO. Everywhere they lived Bessie was a dedicated Elementary school teacher. She taught for over 30 years in many schools including Bel Air Elementary in Idaho Falls and Mitchell Elementary in Golden, CO. Bessie returned to Idaho Falls, ID in 2016 to be closer to her daughter, Lyndell.



Bessie and Ron enjoyed traveling with family and friends. They traveled to Europe, Alaska, Hawaii, and many different places in the US. After Bessie retired, she enjoyed being a volunteer tour guide at the Denver State Capital Building. She made many friends and loved sharing her knowledge of Colorado. Bessie enjoyed playing tennis, reading books, playing Yahtzee or bridge. She was always ready for a good game of bridge or chatting with her friends over a cup of hot coffee.



A highlight for Bessie was the celebration her family held for her 100th birthday in September 2018 in Idaho Falls. It astonished her that she had lived "to be that old" in such excellent health. Her family and many friends spent the day celebrating her amazing long life.



Bessie's husband, parents, and siblings preceded her in death. She is survived and will be missed by her four children, 11 grandchildren, and 14 great grandchildren.



Memorial Services will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, April 27th at Applewood Valley United Methodist Church, 2035 Ellis St. Golden, CO. Burial will be in Fort Logan National Cemetery, Denver, CO.



Memorial Services will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, April 27th at Applewood Valley United Methodist Church, 2035 Ellis St. Golden, CO. Burial will be in Fort Logan National Cemetery, Denver, CO.

In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorial donations be made to a or a local elementary school library. Published in Post Register on Apr. 18, 2019