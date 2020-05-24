Bessie Meeks Nappo, 75, of Fort Hall, passed away, Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at Bingham Memorial Hospital.
Bessie was born March 17, 1945 in Fort Hall to Alfred Meeks and May Whano.
Bessie grew up in Fort Hall and Salmon, Idaho. She attended Fort Hall elementary school and Idaho State University.
Bessie married Edward Nappo Jr. in Salmon, Idaho.
Bessie worked as a laborer and a homemaker.
She enjoyed cooking, fishing, and camping.
Bessie is survived by her husband of 54 years, Edward Nappo Jr. of Fort Hall; children, Jeffery Nappo (Oleta Benally), Samuel Nappo (Annie Weiser), and Inna K. Nappo all of Fort Hall; grandchildren, Glen "Amos" Perry III (Michelle Stacey), Aldeshon S. Nappo, Leloni R. Nappo, Honesty L. Vazquez, Sadee-Ann Nappo (Chasen Coby), Jaqlynn Nappo, Vivica Nappo, Nekko Nappo and Golden Vazquez all of Fort Hall, Faith Garcia and Analisa Garcia of Modesto, CA.; great grandchildren, Humble Coby, A'miah Nappo and Maurice Perry all of Fort Hall, Idaho.
She is also survived by her nieces, Arlene (Olias) Ortiz of Fort Hall, Jana Meek of Fort Hall, Leona (Barry) Taylor of Blackfoot, Shanla W. (James) Callahan of Blackfoot, Michele W. (Joe) Antelope of Wyoming, Terri Wahtomy, Rachael Wahtomy, Joyce Graves, Joan Graves, Jillene Graves, and Jawana Graves; nephews, Leo (Toni) Airwite of Blackfoot, LeeJuan Tyler, Thayne (Kendra) Wahtomy of Fort Hall, Clarence Benally Jr., Ezra Benally, Conrad Benally, Alex Graves, and Andre Graves; and sister-in-law, Tina (John) Graves of Fort Hall.
She was preceded in death by her parents; children, Arlinda Faye Nappo, Edward Nappo III, Malcolm Nappo, and Gregory Nappo; brothers; sister, Eva Tyler Buck; and grandchildren, Jeremy Nappo, Domonique Nappo, and Samuel Nappo Jr.
Bessie will be taken to her residence on Broncho Rd. for a viewing beginning at 10:00 a.m. Friday, May 22, 2020 until 9:00 a.m. Tuesday, May 26, 2020. A sunrise service will be held Tuesday morning at Bessie's home. Burial Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, May 26 at the Salmon City Cemetery under the direction of Hawker Funeral Home. Condolences may be shared at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com.
Bessie was born March 17, 1945 in Fort Hall to Alfred Meeks and May Whano.
Bessie grew up in Fort Hall and Salmon, Idaho. She attended Fort Hall elementary school and Idaho State University.
Bessie married Edward Nappo Jr. in Salmon, Idaho.
Bessie worked as a laborer and a homemaker.
She enjoyed cooking, fishing, and camping.
Bessie is survived by her husband of 54 years, Edward Nappo Jr. of Fort Hall; children, Jeffery Nappo (Oleta Benally), Samuel Nappo (Annie Weiser), and Inna K. Nappo all of Fort Hall; grandchildren, Glen "Amos" Perry III (Michelle Stacey), Aldeshon S. Nappo, Leloni R. Nappo, Honesty L. Vazquez, Sadee-Ann Nappo (Chasen Coby), Jaqlynn Nappo, Vivica Nappo, Nekko Nappo and Golden Vazquez all of Fort Hall, Faith Garcia and Analisa Garcia of Modesto, CA.; great grandchildren, Humble Coby, A'miah Nappo and Maurice Perry all of Fort Hall, Idaho.
She is also survived by her nieces, Arlene (Olias) Ortiz of Fort Hall, Jana Meek of Fort Hall, Leona (Barry) Taylor of Blackfoot, Shanla W. (James) Callahan of Blackfoot, Michele W. (Joe) Antelope of Wyoming, Terri Wahtomy, Rachael Wahtomy, Joyce Graves, Joan Graves, Jillene Graves, and Jawana Graves; nephews, Leo (Toni) Airwite of Blackfoot, LeeJuan Tyler, Thayne (Kendra) Wahtomy of Fort Hall, Clarence Benally Jr., Ezra Benally, Conrad Benally, Alex Graves, and Andre Graves; and sister-in-law, Tina (John) Graves of Fort Hall.
She was preceded in death by her parents; children, Arlinda Faye Nappo, Edward Nappo III, Malcolm Nappo, and Gregory Nappo; brothers; sister, Eva Tyler Buck; and grandchildren, Jeremy Nappo, Domonique Nappo, and Samuel Nappo Jr.
Bessie will be taken to her residence on Broncho Rd. for a viewing beginning at 10:00 a.m. Friday, May 22, 2020 until 9:00 a.m. Tuesday, May 26, 2020. A sunrise service will be held Tuesday morning at Bessie's home. Burial Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, May 26 at the Salmon City Cemetery under the direction of Hawker Funeral Home. Condolences may be shared at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post Register from May 24 to May 25, 2020.