1920 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Beth C. Gray, 98, of Idaho Falls, Idaho, passed away on June 22, 2019, at her home, surrounded by her children and grandchildren.



Beth had the rare ability to make every person who knew her feel loved and valued, and she was loved by all in return. She had a sharp memory and a genuine interest in all her friends and family. Beth was a woman of great faith and character. She was a role model for generations.



She was born in Dayton, Idaho, on November 13, 1920, to Bertha and Vernon Phillips. Beth grew up in Osgood, Idaho, and lived there for 80 years. She married Laverl (Tate) Pulley Gray in Ogden, Utah on December 15, 1938. They were blessed with nine children.



Her life was one of service. She gladly fed anyone who came to her home and made the best homemade rolls. She loved gardening, reading, cooking, fishing, camping, quilting, and was known as an animal whisper, poet, artist and seamstress. She delighted everyone with her impromptu songs about every occasion. Beth worked as hard as any of the men on the farm. Her capacity for work and her endless energy extended to her job as a school cook, caring for everyone around her and serving wherever she was asked for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.



She is survived by her children, Charlotte (Derald) Schafer of Park Ridge, IL, Danny (Elaine) Gray of Idaho Falls, ID, Doug (Verline) Gray of Idaho Falls, ID, Christine (Les) Wanlass of Ammon, ID, David (Tammy) Gray of Safford, AZ, and Susan (Clint) Wheeler of Shelley, ID; 27 grandchildren, 80 great grandchildren, as well as many great-great grandchildren.



She was preceded in death by her parents, all ten of her siblings, her husband, Tate Gray, daughter, Shirley Hofmann, sons, Darrell Gray and Dennis Gray, and grandson, Bruce Schafer.



Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 27, 2019, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Brentwood Ward Building, 2040 Brentwood Drive in Idaho Falls. The family will visit with friends Wednesday from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Wood Funeral Home, 273 N. Ridge Avenue, and Thursday from 10:00 to 10:45 a.m. at the church. Burial will be in the Taylor Cemetery.



Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Published in Post Register on June 24, 2019