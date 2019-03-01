Resources More Obituaries for Betty Cook Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Betty Cook

1930 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Betty Lou Cramer Cook, 88 of Rigby, Idaho passed away Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at her home.



Betty was born March 24, 1930 in Ucon, Idaho to Heber George "Dick" Cramer and Ruby Edna Christesen Cramer. She graduated from Ucon High School in 1949. On December 19, 1952, Betty married William Phineas Cook in the Idaho Falls Temple. They were blessed with 8 children. Betty and William made their home in the Columbia Basin Area in Washington where they owned a farm. They moved to the Rigby area in 2017.



Betty was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints; as a young woman, she served a mission to the East Central States. After they retired, she and William served 4 full-time missions together. Betty loved to do crafts, make ceramics and enjoyed photography. She was especially known for her hand crocheted doilies, tablecloths, and bedspreads.



She is survived by her daughters; Karla (Michael) Nef of Rigby, Ruby Helena (Benjamin) Fillmore of Cottage Grove, Minnesota; sons, Terry William (Anita) Cook of Ft. Mill, South Carolina, John Heber (Jill) Cook, Brent David (Marcy) Cook, both of Basin City, Washington; 22 grandchildren, and 47 great-grandchildren.



She was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Shirley and a brother, Wayne; three infant sons, Ricky, Gary and Kevin William and a grandson, Corey Cook.



Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Highland Park Ward Chapel, 995 Memorial Drive, Idaho Falls, ID 83402. The family will receive friends prior to services Saturday at the church from 9:00 to 10:45 a.m. Interment will follow at the Ucon Cemetery. Services are under the care of Eckersell Funeral Home in Rigby. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com Published in Post Register on Mar. 1, 2019