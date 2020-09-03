Betty Jane (Person) Enzminger passed into the arms of Jesus on August 22, 2020 at Bingham Memorial Hospital in Blackfoot ID, surrounded by the family that loved her. Betty was born in Columbus Nebraska, September 25th, 1924, the only child to Henry and Ina (Mahood) Person. She attended Columbus schools graduating as Valedictorian of her class in 1942. She then attended one year of college at William Jewell College in Liberty Missouri, then attended the University of Nebraska, School of Nursing, graduating in 1946. She was also a member of the Cadet Nurse Corps supporting the war effort.



In November of 1946 she married Kenneth A Enzminger who was serving in the US Navy. They eventually had four children and as a family followed him throughout his 32 year career to Navy bases in Texas, Florida, Rhode Island, California and lastly Washington state, where they retired in 1978.



Betty worked at Family Medicine Clinic in Oak Harbor WA for Drs. Teays, Howe and Knaack. For 20 years she thoroughly enjoyed her work and loved the patients. She retired in 1983 having put all four of her children through college. After retirement, Ken and Betty enjoyed traveling to places like Hawaii, Mexico, Australia and New Zealand. After Ken's death in 2014 Betty moved to Idaho Falls, ID, to be near her daughters Michele Lind and Kerry Buell.



Betty is survived by her four children, Michele Lind (Hilary), David Enzminger in Renton WA, Kerry Buell (Robert) and Kevin Enzminger (Debra) in Yakima WA. She has 9 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. Her ashes will be interred at the Tahoma National Military Cemetery (WA) with her husband.



Betty was everybody's mom and gramma. She loved people; she knew no strangers. She was sharp, witty and had a keen sense of humor. She was active, swimming at a water aerobics class three days a week.



When she passed, she took some sunshine from the world, but we think she left more than she took.



The family would like to give special thanks to Aspen Home Health and Bingham Memorial Hospital in Blackfoot ID for their incredible, kind and compassionate care.



