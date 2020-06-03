Betty Ferrin, 88, a loving mother and grandmother, passed away in Blackfoot, Idaho, on May 30, 2020.



Betty was born in April of 1932, in Ogden, Utah. She and an identical twin, Beth, were happily adopted by a loving couple, Earl and Elain Sibbett of Grays Lake, Idaho. She loved the ranch that she was raised on and had many fond memories of her life there. Once old enough, the family moved to Soda Springs so she and Beth could attend school. They spent their lives in Grays Lake in the summers and Soda Springs in the winters. After graduation from Soda Springs High School, Betty attended nursing school at St. Anthony Catholic Hospital in Pocatello where she received her RN degree in 1953.



While attending school in Pocatello she was introduced at a dance to her future husband, Dean E. Ferrin, a U.S. Marine. They were married in Soda Springs, Idaho, on November 7, 1953; their marriage later solemnized in the Idaho Falls Temple on April 28, 1967. They lived in Camp Pendleton, California; Keyport, Washington; Soda Springs, Pocatello, and Blackfoot, Idaho. They also owned a cabin in Island Park where they loved spending time entertaining friends, snowmobiling, motorcycle riding, fishing, playing cards and games, and enjoying the outdoors.



Betty worked as an RN at Caribou County, Bingham Memorial and St. Anthony Catholic hospitals. She worked as an RN, Psychiatric and Clinician, at State Hospital South where she retired in 1990. She was a member of the Nursing Advisory Council, Idaho and National Nurses Associations, and the Idaho Public Employees Association for many years.



Betty was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in many callings in the Relief Society and Primary. She was very dedicated to serving others. Betty was very talented and enjoyed sharing her talents in Relief Society and as a 4H leader. Betty's talents included quilting, knitting, crocheting, tatting, painting (water and oil), and candy making, to name a few. Anyone was welcome in her home for a private lesson or assistance with a pattern. Betty excelled at being a collector of material, yarn and many other crafting supplies (she would laugh at this). Betty loved flowers and spending time outside in her garden. Betty was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother.



Betty is survived by her three children, Sally S. (Jerry) Hickman of Chubbuck, Idaho; Earl G. (Kristene) Ferrin of Blackfoot, Idaho, and Shirley A. (Richard) Hicks of Blackfoot, Idaho; her Hickman grandchildren Rochelle and Matthew and her Ferrin grandchildren Thaddeus, Sara, Cole and Chelsey, and 13 great grandchildren. She is also survived by Beth's daughter, Loralee (David) Crookston, of Woodbridge, Virginia.



She is preceded in death by her husband, Dean E. Ferrin, her parents, Earl and Elain Sibbett, her twin sister Beth Bates, and daughter-in-law JoAnn Ferrin.



Family will meet with friends and relatives on Thursday, June 4, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. at the Hawker Funeral Home. A small graveside service and interment will follow the viewing at the Grove City Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at condolences@hawkerfuneralhome.com. There will be video broadcasting of the services on the Hawker Funeral Home website.



