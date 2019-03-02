Resources More Obituaries for Betty Haire Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Betty Haire

1925 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Betty Berniece Zimbo Haire died peacefully in her sleep on February 26, 2019. Betty was born May 10, 1925 to John and Marie Valhusky Zimbo, the second of two surviving daughters, in Poposia, Wyoming near her grandparents' Lander homestead in the Wind River country. At the age of five she lost her father in an accident at the Blazon coal mine. Raised in the cattle and mining country of Wyoming, she graduated with Honors from Kemmerer High School. Betty attended the University of Wyoming on the high plains of Laramie. She moved to Salt Lake City and worked as a journalist for the Wool Growers Magazine which carried her monthly column, "The Cutting Chute". She met Curt Haire in a Summer Theater Guild. They were married June 24, 1950, in the Cathedral of the Madeline in Salt Lake City, Utah. They made their first home in South Bend, Indiana, where Curt attended the University of Notre Dame in the Graduate School of Physics and Betty worked as a faculty secretary. Their first two children were born there: Betty Berniece, 1951, and James Curtis III, 1952. Returning to Salt Lake City following graduation, daughter, Ann Marie was born in 1954. In 1956 the family moved to Idaho Falls. Three children were born in IF: Margaret Mary, 1956; Barbara Jo, 1960; John Damien, 1964.



Betty was active in civic affairs, serving on the Parents' Committee for Skyline High School and the Mayor's Committee for the present Idaho Falls Library. A library committee member credited her efforts for the bond's passage, which had failed in several previous elections, citing her strategy of identifying supportive voters and getting them to the polls. She was a lifetime member of Friends of the Library, and editor of their newsletter. Supporting each of her children in community service, she became a Girl Scout Troop Leader, a Cub Scout Den Mother, and a 4-H Co-Leader, continuing her involvement for over twenty years.



A member of Holy Rosary Parish, Betty was a Eucharistic Minister outreaching weekly to residents of Good Samaritan nursing home. Active in Altar Society and CWA, Betty served as President at the parish and deanery levels, enjoying many long-standing friendships. She and Curt coordinated and instructed Marriage Preparation and RCIA programs for many years. At Holy Rosary School, she was PTA President, and a dedicated Volunteer Librarian.



Betty pursued interests in Creative Homemakers Extension Club, Round Table Study Club, Eagle Rock Antique Club, and her dearly loved SPERT group, established in the early years at the INL Site, spanning many decades. She played with several bridge groups, enjoying the strategy of the game, and camaraderie among friends.



Betty was preceded in death by her loving husband of 58 years, James Curtis Jr; her parents; a sister, Dorothy Mae Thomas (Ralph Jr, deceased); siblings, Helen Marie Zimbo and Edmund John Zimbo (deceased before her birth); infant son, Peter; infant great grandson, Lolek Pio Miller; four infant greatgrandchildren, Stunzi, Himmelmann, Albiston, Weyerer; and niece, Dorothy Caye Thomas.



Survivors include her children, Betty (Dr. Siegfried) Weyerer of Weinheim, Germany; Curt (Karen) Haire of Leavenworth, WA; Ann (Marc) Lee of Fairbanks, AK; Margaret (Dr. Steven) Albiston of Idaho Falls, ID; Barbara (Jeffrey) Stewart of San Rafael, CA; and John (Jodi) Haire of Princeton, ID. A proud grandmother, Betty is survived by seven granddaughters and seven grandsons: Margret Kathleen "Kate" Weyerer (Phil Himmelmann), Barbara JoAnn Lee Stunzi (Todd), Jan Curtis Weyerer (Kathrin), Jennifer Kaye Albiston Davis (Benjamin), Jamie Marie Lee Miller (Mitchel), Steven Mark Albiston (Stacia), Meghan Leigh Albiston Slagle (Andrew), Eric Paul Splittgerber, John Marc Lee, Leigh Elizabeth Stewart, David Curtis Haire, Erin Marie Stewart, Ian James Haire, Michael Allen Haire. She is also survived by seventeen greatgrandchildren: Emilian, Pina, Yuki Himmelmann; Virginia Evelyn, Meredith Ann, Camille Marjorie Stunzi; Juno Christa, Ari Curtis Weyerer; Patrick Joseph, Sarah May, James Finian, Sean Marcus Miller; Eloise Kaye, Barrett Benjamin Davis; Luke Steven, Gus Harold Albiston; Oscar William Slagle; three nieces, Karen Betty Thomas Haskell (Duane), Janet Ann Thomas Christensen, Carol Lee Thomas.



Betty held a strong value for education, pride in her community, a love of her church, and a tender commitment to raise six children (her Six-Pack). She traveled around the world to help after the births of each of her grandchildren and experienced tremendous joy at the arrival of every great grandchild (her G G's). She will be deeply missed.



A Vigil Rosary will begin 6:00 pm Friday, March 8, at Wood Funeral Home, 273 N Ridge Ave. in Idaho Falls. The family will visit with friends following the Rosary. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10:00 am Saturday, March 9, at Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 9th St. and South Lee Ave in Idaho Falls. Burial will be in New Sweden Cemetery.



Suggested remembrances include the Haire Family Scholarship at College of Eastern Idaho, 1600 S. 25th East, Idaho Falls, ID 83404; St. Vincent DePaul, 805 South Holmes Ave. Idaho Falls, ID 83401; a .



