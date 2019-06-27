Services Jones & Casey Funeral Home - SALMON 501 LENA STREET Salmon , ID 83467 (208) 756-3314 For more information about Betty Miller Resources More Obituaries for Betty Miller Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Betty Miller

1930 - 2019 Send Flowers Share This Page Email Elizabeth (Betty) Joyce Miller, 88, passed away on Thursday, June 20, 2019, at Discovery Care Center in Salmon, Idaho, from natural causes.



Betty was born in Salmon December 11, 1930, to Harold and Thelma Jorgensen Gilpin, the second of four children, and graduated from Salmon High School with the class of 1949.



Betty worked for the Benedict Ranch in Leadore, and other local families during the summers and went on to study at Albion Southern Idaho College of Education and then Western Montana College at Dillon, Mont., earning her teaching degree in 1951.



Betty taught elementary school in Terreton, Idaho, for three years and then moved to the mining community of Cobalt, Idaho, to teach elementary grades in a one-room schoolhouse for one year. While she was teaching there, she met John Miller, who was working for the Blackbird Mine at Cobalt. John had moved to Idaho from Kentucky.



Betty and John were united in marriage on August 13, 1957. Their twin children, Lynda Kay and Curtis Dean, were born to them in Salmon in April 1958. After their tiny premature twins were able to be at home with them and old enough, Betty and John moved to Jeffrey City, Wyo., where John had employment at the Shirley Basin Mine.



They soon moved to Casper to be closer to medical care for their son, who had cerebral palsy.



Betty and John were later anticipating their third child when John was killed in an accident at the Shirley Basin Mine on October 20, 1960. Betty returned to Salmon with her children with help and support from her parents and older brother, C.L. Gilpin. She returned to her parents' family dairy farm north of Salmon, that is now the University of Idaho Cummings Research Ranch. Betty's and John's third child, John Gilpin Miller, joined the family in February 1961 and they continued living at the farm with Betty's parents.



Betty soon moved her three young children to Salmon on the same street near Betty's brother and his family.



Curtis passed away in September 1968, due to his declining health with his cerebral palsy when he and Lynda were 10 years old.



Betty later worked at the old Saveway bakery. She eventually moved to Idaho Falls in 1976 to work at the R.T. French/Pillsbury Company in Shelley in the production line. She moved to Shelley in 1978, retired in 1997, and moved back to Salmon to be closer to her family. She enjoyed her retirement in her hometown and spending time with her mother and family. She enjoyed gardening at her apartment and going to the Senior Center for meals.



In 2010, Betty moved to the Discovery Care Center and became a resident in Assisted Living. She was in the Skilled Nursing Care facility for two years. They came to know her quiet sense of humor and her smile. Her family appreciates the care given to her in the years Betty was a resident and Hospice care in her last days.



Betty is survived by her daughter Lynda Kay (Lyle) Powers of Salmon; son John (Amy) Miller of Blackfoot; five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; sisters, Rose Mary (Daniel) Mickelson of Grace, Idaho, and Beverly Mechling of Salmon; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by her husband, John, her son, Curtis, parents Harold and Thelma Gilpin, and her brother, C.L Gilpin.



A viewing is planned for Friday, June 28, at the Jones and Casey Funeral Home from 5-7 p.m. and memorial services will be held at the Salmon Presbyterian Church on Saturday, June 29, at 11 a.m. followed by a reception at the Presbyterian Center. Published in Post Register on June 27, 2019 ‹ Back to today's Obituaries Funeral Etiquette Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.