Betty Van Dolzer
More Obituaries for Betty Van Dolzer
Betty Van Dolzer


1926 - 2020
Betty Jane Chittick Van Dolzer, 93 of Rigby, passed away Wednesday, January 29, 2020, at her home.

Betty was born November 9, 1926, in Long Beach, California, a daughter of John C. Chittick and Alice Marie Boyer Chittick. She was raised in Long Beach, California, and graduated from Jordan High School in 1944.

Betty worked as a bookkeeper/accountant for KID TV and as a Postmaster in Mack's Inn and Iona, Idaho. Betty married Louis Van Dolzer on December 6, 1945 in Long Beach, California.

She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She had lived in California, Nevada, Idaho Falls, Mack's Inn and Rigby. Betty loved all creatures big and small.

Betty is survived by her daughter Kristina (David) Parks of Idaho Falls, Gary (Linda) Van Dolzer of Kaysville, Utah, grandchildren Sean (Teresa) Parks, of Mt. Airy, MD, Shannon (Jeffery) Heinemen of New Market, MD, Krista (Chris) Garner of Layton, Utah, Heather (Adam) Musser of Layton, Utah and 12 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Louis, 2 sisters and 1 brother.

Arrangements are under the direction of Eckersell Funeral Home in Rigby. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com
Published in Post Register on Jan. 31, 2020
