Betty Jean Van Sickle, 87, of Idaho Falls, passed away October 30, 2019, at Golden Pines Shelter Homes.
Betty was born October 19, 1932, in Victoria, Texas, to Charles Hornstein and Matilda Freude. She grew up and attended schools in Victoria, Texas, and graduated from Patti Welder High School. She also attended Victoria College where she received her associate's degree.
On April 19, 1952, she married Robert Van Sickle in Victoria. Together, they had two children, Mark and Dawn. Betty and Robert made their home in Texas, where Betty worked as a bookkeeper for a bakery.
Betty was a lifetime member of the Trinity Lutheran Church in Texas. In her spare time, she enjoyed gardening and sewing. She was also very active in Lutheran Church Women Society.
Betty is survived by her loving daughter, Dawn (David) Martyn of Victoria, TX; son, Mark (Vicky) Van Sickle of Idaho Falls, ID; 4 grandchildren, and 7 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; brother, Charlie Hornstein; sister, Nell Rose Lockhart; and great-granddaughter, Ava Birch.
Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, November 2, 2019, at Wood Funeral Home, 273 North Ridge Avenue. Burial will be in the Evergreen Cemetery in Victoria, Texas.
Published in Post Register on Oct. 31, 2019