Betty Helen Wilding, 77, of Idaho Falls, passed away September 23, 2020, at her home.
Betty was born June 5, 1943, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Leslie Clyde Jensen and Helen Wanda Summers Jensen. She grew up and attended schools in Ririe, Idaho, and graduated from Bonneville High School. She also attended Ricks College, becoming a Registered Nurse in 1963.
On April 2, 1965, she married Dale Levere Wilding in the Idaho Falls Temple. Betty and Dale made their home in Idaho Falls, Idaho, where Betty worked as a bus driver for School District 93 after Dale passed away on September 4, 1972. She also worked in the restaurant industry.
She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served as a Temple Worker. Betty served in many church callings in the Primary, Relief Society, Young Women's, Scouts, and as a pianist. She was the happiest when in the service of others, always making time for her family, friends and neighbors.
Betty is survived by her loving children, Matt (Elise) Wilding of Ammon, ID, daughter, Lisa (Nathan) Wood of Rexburg, ID, daughter, Brenda (Travis) Patterson of Idaho Falls, ID, and son, Brian (Teresa) Wilding of Taylorsville, UT; two brothers, Dell (Paula) Jensen and Lyle (Raedene) Jensen, both of Ririe, ID; sisters, Valene Willford of Rigby, ID, and Wanda (Jerrold) Martineau of American Falls, ID; and 17 grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Renee Griggs, three brothers, Allen, Stephen, and George Kay Jensen; and her husband, Dale Levere Wilding.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, September 28, 2020, at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 South Ammon Road, with President Brian McBride officiating. The family will visit with friends Sunday from 6:00-7:30 p.m. and Monday from 10:00-10:45 a.m. prior, both visitations will be held at Wood East Side. Burial will be in the Ammon Cemetery. Funeral services will be broadcast live at www.woodfuneralhome.com
Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com
