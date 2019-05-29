Services Coltrin Mortuary & Crematory 2100 East First Street Idaho Falls , ID 83402 (208) 524-1000 Resources More Obituaries for Beverly Hansen Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Beverly Hansen

1934 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Our dear wife, mother and grandmother Beverly Rae (Dye) Hansen, 84 years young, completed her earthly life's journey on Sunday, May 26, 2019 in Idaho Falls, ID.



She was born June 21, 1934, the first day of summer, in Blackfoot, ID to Willard E. and (Lucy)Thelma Cox Dye, joining her brother Lyman, aged 18 months. She was a beautiful dark-haired beauty who grew into her role as a beautiful woman and mother and her bonus role as grandmother.



She married her life's love, DeLynn Hansen on June 9, 1953 in the Idaho Falls temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and was a valiant and humble member of the Church her entire life.



She is eternally cherished by her surviving family: her husband of 66 years, DeLynn Hansen of Idaho Falls; brother, Lyman (Carol) Dye of Ucon, ID; brother-in-law, Boyd (Virginia) Hansen of West Point, UT; Children: Debbie (Chris) Robbins of South Jordan, UT; Brad Hansen of Ammon, ID; Cheryl (Joe) Gellings of Buhl, ID; DeAnne Rix (deceased)Bob; David Hansen of Ammon, ID; Karen (Gerard) Doornbos of South Jordan, UT; Brent (Anna) Hansen of Covington, GA; Eric Hansen of Ammon, ID and Susan (Gary) Drouin of Ammon, ID; 20 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren.



Special thanks to the many angels who served her through the last months of her journey, especially Cindy and Brenda of Encompass Home Health & Hospice.



Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, June 1st, 2019 at the Ammon 1st Ward Bldg., 3000 Central Avenue, Ammon, ID with a viewing prior from 12:30-1:45 p.m. Interment will be at the Ammon Cemetery. Condolences may be sent online at www.coltrinmortuary.com Published in Post Register on May 29, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Obituaries