1935 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Beverly Joy Morse, 84, of Idaho Falls, passed away peacefully, with her family by her side, June 25, 2019. She was under the care of Aspen Home Health and Hospice.



Bev was born November 22, 1935, in Adrian, Michigan, to William Smith and Helen Norman Smith. She grew up and attended schools in Adrian where she graduated from Adrian High School in 1953.



On August 14, 1954, she married David Frank Morse and they later welcomed the birth of their two sons, Steven and Matt. Dave and Bev made their home in Idaho Falls.



Bev enjoyed gardening, cooking, reading and spending time with her family. Bev was an active member of the St. John Lutheran Church. She enjoyed setting up monthly luncheons, holiday events and special occasion get togethers to help out those in need.



Bev is survived by her sons, Steven (Nancy) Morse of Twisp, WA, and Matt (Angie) Morse of Idaho Falls; granddaughter, Jessica (Adam) Rhoades of Idaho Falls, ID; great grandson Matt Rhoades and great granddaughter Trinity Rhoades of Idaho Falls, ID; and brother, William Smith Jr. Of Adrian, MI.



She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, brother Derek Smith and sister Patsy Dethridge.



She has now rejoined the love of her life, Dave Morse, who passed away July 31, 2017. They would have celebrated 65 years of marriage this August.



Private family services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. John Lutheran Church, 290 7th St., Idaho Falls, ID, 83401, to honor her memory.



Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com Published in Post Register on June 26, 2019