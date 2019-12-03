|
William R. (Bill) Enget, 88, died peacefully at home on Sunday, December 1, 2019 surrounded by family.
He was born in Ogden, Utah on July 9, 1931 to William Edwin Enget and Emma Elizabeth Enget. At two weeks old, he took the train with his mother to Island Park where he would spend the rest of his life ranching and cooking hamburgers. Bill graduated from South Fremont High School in 1949. He married Patsy Liebert in 1957. August 2, 1986, he married Donnetta Siddoway. They spent 33 wonderful years together.
Bill's passion was ranching. He took over the family sheep operation when he was 18 years old and would spend the next 50 years in the livestock industry raising both sheep and cattle. Bill was proud to have his nephews Hal and Jeff join him in the business. Bill was a member of the Fremont County Woolgrowers and served on the BLM Grazing Advisory Board for many years. In 2000, he received an award from Idaho Woolgrower's Association for his life's work in the sheep industry.
In 1994, Bill opened Meadow Creek Lodge. His customers and friends enjoyed not only his food but also listening to Bill's stories about cattle, sheep, and bear encounters. He touched the lives of many, both young and old. Many considered and called him 'Grandpa'. Although Bill didn't have children of his own, he was a second father to nieces and nephews and their friends. Family and friends have many fond memories of time spent with Bill on cattle drives, at the lambing sheds, visiting the ranch and lodge, and attending countless cookouts.
Bill was preceded in death by Treena Caverhill, stepdaughter, and Louis Parker, step-son-in-law. He is survived by his wife, Donnetta Enget of Rexburg, sister, Louise Enget of Island Park, sister, Betty (Hal) Buster of St. Anthony, stepchildren, Drew Clark, Eileen Parker, Paul (Susan) Siddoway and Alan (Lisa) Siddoway, nieces and nephews, Hal (Kaye) Buster, JoDee (Robert) Johnson, Jeff (Debbie) Buster, Darby Seward, Jesse Buster, Tiffany Wood, Jake and Chase Johnson, and Chad and Chance Smith.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00, Tuesday, December 10, 2019, at the Community Church, 47 W 3rd N in St. Anthony, Idaho, with Dr. Phil Hagen officiating. The family will visit with friends at the church Tuesday, one hour before services. Arrangements are under the direction of Bert Flamm Mortuary in St. Anthony. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.flammfh.com.
Published in Post Register on Dec. 3, 2019