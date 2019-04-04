Resources More Obituaries for Bill Pelon Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Bill Pelon

1950 - 2019 Obituary Flowers William "Bill" John Pelon, 68, of Idaho Falls, passed away April 3, 2019, at his home.



He was born July 7, 1950, in River Rouge, Michigan, to Wesley Pelon and Thelma Caladine Pelon. He grew up and attended schools in the area and graduated from River Rouge High School.



On August 16, 1976, he married Elizabeth Mingao in Bremerton, Washington. He made the military his career and served in the U.S. Navy for 24 years, retiring as a Senior Chief Officer. During his career his duties included surface ship nuclear propulsion supervisor; systems technician; and Navy drug and alcohol counselor.



He was a member of the Catholic Church and enjoyed bowling and fishing.



William is survived by his wife, Elizabeth Pelon of Idaho Falls, ID; brother, Richard (Barbara) Pelon of MI; brother, Mike (Anne) Pelon of ME; sister, Martha Wager of MI; and brother, Thomas Pelon of MI.



He was preceded in death by his parents; and four siblings, Phyllis Dzwigalski, Annette Alder, Joe Pelon, and James Pelon.



A Celebration of Life will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 13, 2019, at 1415 12th Street in Idaho Falls. Military rites will be performed at that location by the Bonneville County Veterans Memorial Team and the Navy Honor Guard.



Published in Post Register on Apr. 4, 2019