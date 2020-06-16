Billie was born February 8, 1932 in Idaho Falls, ID to William and Stella Dineen. She past away on April 12, 2020 at age 88. She was home with family. She was raised on a farm in Roberts, ID where she enjoyed riding horses and tending to the to the livestock and gardening. She loved playing the piano and singing. The family moved back to Idaho Falls in 1950 where she started playing softball with a lot of her friends. They were called the Rocketts. She married Garth Powell and moved to Seattle, WA where Garth got his engineering degree. Billie went back to school and earned an associate degree in business. Billie went to work for Boeing, from where she retired. She could not just sit around so she went to work for Fred Meyers in the alternative medicine department. Billie will be missed by family and friends. Billie is survived by her three daughters Leslee Dru Browning, Holly Ann Powell-Leva (Enzo) and Alta Denise Paterson (Steve), her grandchildren Brook Browning (KaLani) and Naval Commander Colin Roberts (Jenny), two Great Grand Children and her Broth Dennis Dinnen and 25 nieces and newphews with countless cousins. A grave side service will be held at Rose Hill Cematary on Friday June 19, 2020 at 11:00 am.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store