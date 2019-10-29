|
On Oct. 26, 2019, our Dad returned to our Heavenly Father. Billie Lee Rundle was born in Porterville, Calif., on July 21, 1934 to Richard James Rundle and Teresa Gamble.
He married Patricia Dee Peterson on June 11, 1954. They were married 48 years until her passing in 2002. They had eight children, one son Richard Dean Rundle, and seven daughters, Peggie Lee Clelland (Lanny), Debbora Dee Trevillion, Sallie Ann Kerr (Doug), Christine Opal Rundle, Karrie Kay Lawrimore (Richard), Dee LeVea Tate (David) and Anna Marie Rundle.
He was preceded in death by his wife Pat, and two daughters, Sallie and Anna. He has 20 grandchildren and 37 great-grandchildren.
He was a truck driver for over 35 years. He resided in the Salt Valley, San Diego area, and retired to Shelley, Idaho. After his retirement, he went to work for Kingston Produce and later Walker Produce.
He loved gardening, camping, fishing, and horses. Some of his favorite times were spending time with his family and friends. He loved his family with all his heart. Friends and neighbors were very dear to him. He worked hard his whole life and took pride in his work. He was as hard a worker as anyone you will ever find. Getting sick was very hard on dad he hated being stuck in the house and not being able to go out to his shop. He was a strong presence in life, and he will be greatly missed by all us.
Funeral services will be at 11:00 AM Friday, November 1, 2019 at the Woodville 2nd Ward Chapel (1555 N 700 E, Shelley). The family will receive friends Friday morning from 9:30 to 10:40 AM at the church. Burial will be in the Firth Cemetery.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.nalderfuneralhome.com.
Published in Post Register on Oct. 29, 2019