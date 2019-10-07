|
|
|
Blaine Henry Clark, 70, of Iona, passed away October 4, 2019, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.
Blaine was born July 18, 1949, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to John William Clark and Helen Simon Walker Clark. He grew up and attended schools in Ucon and graduated from Bonneville High School.
On August 8, 1969, he married Judy Egan in Bedford, Wyoming. To this union were born three children, John, Amy and Lane. Blaine and Judy made their home in Iona, Idaho, where Blaine worked at Idaho Pacific for many years.
He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Blaine enjoyed fishing, hunting and spending time with his family.
Blaine is survived by his loving wife, Judy Clark of Iona, ID; son, John (Trista) Clark of Idaho Falls, ID; daughter, Amy I. (Tony) McDonaldson of Idaho Falls, ID; son, Lane H. Clark of Idaho Falls, ID; brother, Ted (Leona) Walker of Prineville, OR; sister, Janet Humphreys of NV; sister, Marcia Clark of Idaho Falls, ID; and 5 grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents, sister, Kathy Ellingford, and brother, Terry Clark.
Funeral services will be held at 12:00 pm Saturday, October 12, 2019, at Iona 12th Ward, 5169 Denning Avenue, with Bishop Michael B. Klingler officiating. The family will visit with friends Saturday from 11-11:45 a.m. at the church. Burial will be in the Ririe-Shelton Cemetery.
Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com.
Published in Post Register on Oct. 7, 2019