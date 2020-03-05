|
Blaine Benjamin Godfrey joined his sweetheart in Heaven March 4, 2020 less than two days after her passing. Blaine and Afton were residing in Springville Utah at the time of their passing.
Blaine was born to Lewis Nephi Godfrey and Anna Charlotte Hemmert on August 31, 1926 in Clarkston, Utah. He grew up on a farm to a loving family. He was the second oldest of four children and the oldest son which gave him many responsibilities. From the age of 5 he helped with milking and learned to drive cattle and pull farm implements on horseback. He learned how to do hard work, solve problems, and developed confidence dealing with the challenges of farming.
Blaine had a treasured friendship with his grandfather John E. Godfrey who was a contemporary of Martin Harris and whose testimony as one of the three witnesses of the Book of Mormon had a lifetime impact on Blaine's life and that of his posterity.
Blaine met his eternal companion Afton Allsop while a junior in high school at North Cache High School. Immediately after graduation he joined the US Navy and served in World War II. He was one of the first recipients of the miracle drug penicillin which saved his life from his raging scarlet fever. Upon returning from the war Blaine and Afton were married in the Logan Temple on December 19, 1946 and lived a true-life love story for 73 years. After getting married Blaine attended Utah State University on the GI Bill where he studied Industrial Arts Education.
Blaine and Afton moved to Idaho Falls in 1953 where Blaine was employed by the Bonneville School District for nearly 30 years. He began his career as an industrial arts teacher and built houses to supplement his income during the summer. He became a master carpenter and was especially skilled furniture builder. He needed his education career as an administrator of the school district. He later enjoyed success as a licensed agent for Massachusetts Mutual where he was often recognized for his leadership.
He and Afton served as workers in the Idaho Falls Temple for over 20 years and served two full-time missions to the London England South and Oakland California missions. Blaine served in many callings in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, serving twice as a loving bishop in Ammon.
Blaine was preceded in death, by only 38 hours, by his eternal companion Afton Allsop Godfrey, his parents Lewis Nephi Godfrey and Anna Charlotte Hemmert, his siblings, Carol Sampson, Mark Godfrey, and Doris Nelson, his eldest son Keith Lewis Godfrey, and his great-granddaughter Madeline Pykles.
Blaine is survived by five of his six children, D. Kent and Patrice Godfrey, Lanette and Lynne Pettit, Marilyn and John Chatterton, Gary and Karie Godfrey, and Nancy and Ron Pierce. He and Afton were blessed with 28 grandchildren and 77 great grandchildren. Internment will be in the Clarkston Utah Cemetery.
The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday March 7, 2020, at the church located at 1051 East 200 South, Lindon, Utah. The family will visit with friends Friday from 6-8 p.m. at the Nelson Family Mortuary, 4780 N. University Ave. Provo, and Saturday from 9:30-10:45 a.m. prior to the services at the church. Burial will be in the Clarkston, Utah Cemetery. To express condolences visit www.NelsonMortuary.com
Published in Post Register on Mar. 5, 2020