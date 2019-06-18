Services Wood Funeral Home East Side 963 South Ammon Road Idaho Falls , ID 83406 (208) 522-2992 Viewing 6:30 PM - 8:00 PM Wood Funeral Home East Side 963 South Ammon Road Idaho Falls , ID 83406 View Map Funeral service 2:00 PM Park Taylor LDS chapel 291 W 6500 S Idaho Falls , ID View Map Resources More Obituaries for Blaine Skinner Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Blaine Skinner

1932 - 2019 Obituary Flowers On June 17, 2019, we lost our beloved husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, churchman, and lawman to complications of Acute Myeloid Leukemia.



Blaine was born on July 29, 1932, at Bedford, Lincoln County, Wyoming, and grew up there until the age of twelve when his family moved to Idaho Falls, Idaho. There, he courted and married Erma DeAnn Jenson. They were sealed in the Idaho Falls Temple on November 15, 1951. Blaine and DeAnn were blessed with seven children, Steven, Rick, Sheree, Laura, Vicki, Blake, and Shanna.



Blaine served in the Air Force as a Policeman, and upon leaving the Military, worked in security at the Idaho Nuclear Lab. He later served as Sheriff of Bonneville County, and was appointed by President Ronald Reagan as the US Marshal for the State of Idaho.



Blaine was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served faithfully in multiple church callings such as: Stake Missionary, Bishop's Counselor, High Councilman, Branch President, and Bishop of the Island Park, Idaho Ward. Blaine and DeAnn served as missionaries in Nauvoo, Illinois. After their Nauvoo mission, they retired to Island Park, Idaho, and St. George, Utah, where DeAnn passed away in 2011.



On April 28, 2012, Blaine married Marilyn Peacock of Driggs, Idaho, in the Rexburg, Idaho Temple. Blaine and Marilyn served a mission in Riverside, California.



He is survived by his loving wife, Marilyn Skinner of Driggs, ID; son, Rick (Dixie Price) Skinner of Boise, ID; daughter, Sheree (Michael) Hess of Pocatello, ID; daughter, Laura (Brian) Smith of Orem, UT; daughter, Vicki (Morgan) Morrow of Idaho Falls; son, Blake Skinner of Chico, TX; daughter, Shanna (Jay) Miller of St. Anthony, ID; brother, Jay Skinner of CA; 22 grandchildren, 32 great grandchildren, and 1 great-great granddaughter.



Blaine was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph Alma Skinner Jr. and Anna Fluckiger; wife, DeAnn Skinner; son, Steve Skinner; and siblings, Roy, Wayne, Rhea, Verda, Verna, Dean, Wilbert, Floyd, and Vernessa.



Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, June 21, 2019, at the Park Taylor Ward, 1291 W. 6500 S., in Idaho Falls. The family will visit with friends Thursday from 6:30-8 p.m. at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 S. Ammon Road, and Friday from 1-1:45 p.m. prior to services at the church. Burial will be in the Fielding Memorial Park Cemetery where Graveside Rites will be performed by the Bonneville County Sheriff's Department, assisted by the Bonneville County Veterans Memorial Team.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Idaho Peace Officers Memorial Fund at www.idahopeaceofficersmemorial.com, The at , or a worthy cause of your choosing.



Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Published in Post Register on June 18, 2019