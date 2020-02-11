|
|
|
Blair Charless Morgan, 77 passed on Monday, February 10, 2020 surrounded by his children. He was born July 20, 1942 in Rexburg, Idaho to Gertrude Grace Morgan and John Charless Morgan. He was a farmer by trade and truly enjoyed his time working for the Dalling family.
Blair's love for cars, his ability to laugh, and genuine kindness made him a true friend to all. With a one of a kind sense of humor a good laugh was always guaranteed. Blair's ability to fix any type of mechanical breakdown brought excitement and pride. Blair's excitement and pride was most often noticed when talking about previous cars that he had owned.
He is survived by his wife Lisa and four younger siblings Sherri Feely (husband Skip), Craig Morgan (wife Debra), Kerry Morgan (wife Emily), and Brenda Landon (husband Mike). Blair was a devoted father whose greatest accomplishment was his six children Jim Morgan (wife Kim), Alan Morgan (wife Jen), Mike Morgan (wife Kim), David Morgan (wife Cherrish), Brook Morgan (wife Jordan), and Melissa Segoviano ( husband Marco). He was also blessed with twenty six grandchildren and five great grandchildren all of which he adored.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00a.m. on Thursday, February 13, 2020, at the Salem Chapel. The family will receive friends Wednesday evening from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m at Flamm Funeral Home in Rexburg and Thursday from 10:00 to 10:45 a.m. at the church prior to services. Interment will be in the Sugar City Cemetery with military rites by the Madison County Veterans and Idaho Honor Guard. Memorial contributions can be made to the Huntsman Cancer Institute. Condolences may be sent online to the family at www.flammfh.com.
Published in Post Register on Feb. 11, 2020