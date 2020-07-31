Blake Seely Creviston, 28, of Ririe, passed away July 27, 2020, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.
Blake was born January 5, 1992, in Rexburg, Idaho, to Todd Herbert Creviston and Bobbi Jo Brown Bench. Todd and Bobbi were later divorced, and Bobbi married Val Denton Bench, and together they raised their family in the Ririe area. Blake grew up and attended schools in Ririe and graduated from Ririe High School.
Blake made his home in Swan Valley and Ririe, Idaho, where he worked as a painter for several companies. He was also a foreman.
He was a Christian and a member of Watersprings Church. He enjoyed fishing, golfing, animals, dancing, and playing pinochle. Blake was very soft hearted and easy going. He loved being a God Father to his friends children. Kids loved him. He had a great sense of humor, contagious smile, and captivating laugh. He was very giving and always willing to help someone in need.
Blake is survived by his loving parents, Val and Bobbi Bench of Swan Valley, ID; father, Todd Creviston of Payson, UT; brother, Michael Todd (Candra) Creviston of Idaho Falls, ID; sister, Lyndsi Marie Creviston of Harriman, UT; nephew, Skylar James Martinez; brother, Bransen William Bench of Swan Valley, ID; great grandmother, Zelda Brown of Idaho Falls; and grandmother, Connie Marie Purkey of Swan Valley, ID. He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Norma Gnighting; grandfather, Boyd Brown; and grandparents, Ardean and Rhoda Bench.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 8, 2020, at Watersprings Church, 4250 South 25th East, with Pastor Gordon Boyle officiating. The family will visit with friends from 10-10:45 a.m. prior to services. Burial will be in the Ririe-Shelton Cemetery.
Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com
.