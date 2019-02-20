Resources More Obituaries for Bob Chapple Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Bob Chapple

1938 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Bobbie Keith "Bob" Chapple, 80, of Idaho Falls, passed away February 19, 2019, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.



Bob was born October 10, 1938, in Rigby, Idaho, to Walter Russell Chapple and Nellie May Cleverly Chapple. He grew up and attended schools in Ucon and graduated from Bonneville High School. He received a certificate of graduation in lineman school.



On July 7, 1959, he married Karolyn Jordan in Lincoln, Nebraska. To this union were three children, Debbie, Robbie, and Kim. They were later divorced.



On November 8, 1991, he married Karen Le Morgan in Idaho Falls, Idaho. Bob and Karen made their home in Idaho Falls, Idaho, where Bob worked as a lineman for the city of Idaho Falls for 30 years.



He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, the Elks and I.B.E.W. He enjoyed spending time with his family, his horses, water skiing, camping, fishing, and golf.



Bob is survived by his loving wife, Karen Chapple of Idaho Falls, ID; daughter, Debbie (Derrald) Schwieder of Idaho Falls, ID; daughter, Kim (Mike) Garcia of Helendale, CA; stepdaughter, Jodie (Dewey) Chapman of Firth, ID; stepson, Brian (Camille) Cope of Idaho Falls; brother, Larry Chapple of Idaho Falls, ID; sister, Donna (Verle) Landon of Idaho Falls, ID; nine grandchildren and four great grandchildren.



He was preceded in death by his son, Robert "Robbie" Russell Chapple, his parents Russell and Nellie Chapple, sister, Beth Smart, brothers, Rex Chapple, Jay Chapple, Ronnie Chapple, and a grandson, Kade Chapple.



Graveside services will be held at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, February 23, 2019, at Milo Cemetery, 8020 East 129 North, Idaho Falls. The family will visit with friends from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 South Ammon Road. Burial will be in the Milo Cemetery.



Military Rites will be performed by the Bonneville County Veterans Memorial Team and Air Force Honor Guard.



Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Published in Post Register on Feb. 20, 2019