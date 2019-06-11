Services Wood Funeral Home East Side 963 South Ammon Road Idaho Falls , ID 83406 (208) 522-2992 Resources More Obituaries for Bob Jensen Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Bob Jensen

1929 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Robert Lewis "Bob" Jensen, 89, from Salt Lake City, Utah, passed away June 9, 2019, at MorningStar Senior Living Center. He was under the care of his loving family and the staff at MorningStar Senior Living Center.



Bob was born September 21, 1929, in Salt Lake City, Utah, to Martin Richard Jensen and Sarah Louise McKinnon Jensen. He grew up and attended schools in Salt Lake City and graduated from South High School. He served in the United States Army as a Corporal during the Korean Conflict.



On May 24, 1958, he married Jean Bills in Salt Lake City, Utah. They raised their daughter, Kathy. Bob and Jean made their home in Salt Lake City, Utah, where Bob worked as a print plant foreman for the Federal Government.



He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He enjoyed fishing, golfing, camping with family, and playing pool and poker. He liked a good scotch and loved watching University of Utah football and Idaho horse races.



Bob is survived by his loving daughter, Kathy (Larry) Chapman of Cottonwood Heights, UT; granddaughters, Christina (Bart) Rothe, Jeannie (Cuyler) Scates, and Katie Chapman; great grandchildren, Austin Robert (Kaily) Rothe, Sarah (Jordan) Winder, Allison Rothe, Elder Caleb Scates, Josiah Scates, Samuel Scates, and Lydia Scates; and one great-great granddaughter on the way. He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Jean.



Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, June 15, 2019, at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 S. Ammon Road. The family will visit with friends from 10-10:45 a.m. prior to services. Burial will be in the Iona Cemetery where Military Rites will be performed by the Jefferson County Veterans Memorial Team and Idaho Honor Guard.



The family would like to thank MorningStar Senior Living's staff and Encompass Home Health for the care and kindness given to Bob.



Published in Post Register on June 11, 2019