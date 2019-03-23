Resources More Obituaries for Bobbie Crane Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Bobbie Crane

1933 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Barbara Provost Crane, 85, of Rigby, Idaho, passed away March 22, 2019, at her home. She was under the care of Hands of Hope Hospice.



Bobbie was born May 25, 1933, in East Rochester, New York, to Clifford Joseph Provost and Alberta Theresa Wiese Provost. She lived in nine states during her lifetime; New York, Indiana, Utah, Wyoming, Louisiana, Texas, Alaska, California, and Idaho.



On August 27, 1955, she married Ronald Clinton Crane in Macedon, New York. To this union were born children, Daniel, Kevin, Keith, Kathleen, Sandra, and David. Bobbie and Ron made their home most recently in Rigby, Idaho, where Bobbie was a homemaker.



She was a member of the Catholic church. She enjoyed Bible study, reading, and sewing.



Bobbie is survived by her loving husband, Ronald Clinton Crane of Rigby, ID; son, Daniel Alan (Susan) Crane of Winfield, IL; son, Kevin Michael (Debbie) Crane of Walnut Creek, CA; son, Keith Lawrence Crane of Manteca, CA; daughter, Kathleen Marie (Ed) Byers of Rio Vista, CA; daughter, Sandra Lee (Jean) Beauchemin of San Ramon, CA; son, David Paul (Elissa) Crane of Roseville, CA; sister, Ethel (George) Archambo of Phoenix, AZ; sister, Carol (Don) Henderson of Fairport, NY; eight grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.



She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers, Leonard Provost and Clifford Provost, Jr., and daughter-in-law, Cindy Crane.



At her request, no services will be held.



In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the hospice of your choice.



Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Published in Post Register on Mar. 23, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Obituaries