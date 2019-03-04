Resources More Obituaries for Bobbie Nielsen Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Bobbie Nielsen

1930 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Barbara "Bobbie" Wilhite Nielsen, 88, of Idaho Falls, died peacefully in her sleep Feb. 27, 2019, at Lincoln Court Retirement Community.



Bobbie was born Sept. 10, 1930, to Roy and Dana Wilhite. She went to school at OE Bell and Idaho Falls High School.



On Sept. 3, 1947, she married Dean Randall Nielsen in Las Vegas, Nevada. Together they had three children. They also started and built several small businesses together.



She loved to cook, work in her yard, read, and take care of the elderly.



Even though she did not have a lot of formal education beyond a GED, education was always important to her. Bobbie continued to educate herself by learning different trades through do-it-yourself books. In her later years she taught herself how to build a patio and finish a basement. She encouraged her grandchildren to get good education. She also instilled the importance of a strong work ethic into her children and grandchildren. She went through life quietly serving others.



Bobbie will be missed by all those who knew and loved her.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Dean Randall Nielsen, her son, Mark Alan Nielsen, her parents: Roy and Dana Wilhite, 2 brothers: Richard "Dick" Wilhite and Dean Wilhite; a sister, Rose Wilhite.



She is survived by her sister, Margaret Bickmore of Glendale, CA; daughter, Bobbie Dean (Robert) Jockumsen of Idaho Falls, ID; son, Jerry Wade Nielsen of Ashton, ID; a daughter-in-law, Michele Stephens of Caldwell, ID; 12 grandchildren and 38 great-grandchildren.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests charitable donations be made to Good Samaritan Society of Idaho Falls, 840 E. Elva, Idaho Falls, ID 83401 or at https://www.good-sam.com/locations/idaho-falls-village or to Lincoln Court, 850 Lincoln Drive, Idaho Falls, ID 83401 or to .



As per her request there will be no funeral. The family will visit with friends from 11:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m., Wed., March 6, 2019, at Coltrin Mortuary, 2100 First Street, Idaho Falls. Graveside services will be held at 12:30 p.m., Wednesday at Rose Hill Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.coltrinmortuary.com. Published in Post Register on Mar. 4, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Obituaries