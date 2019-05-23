Services Wood Funeral Home East Side 963 South Ammon Road Idaho Falls , ID 83406 (208) 522-2992 Resources More Obituaries for Bonnie Lee Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Bonnie Lee

1945 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Bonnie Sue Morgan Lee, 73, of Idaho Falls, passed away May 20, 2019, at MorningStar Senior Living Center. She was under the care of Encompass Home Health and Hospice and her loving family.



Bonnie was described by friends and family as an adorable and fascinating lady with a vivacious and engaging manner, even up to her last week with us on Earth. With her passing goes a wealth of knowledge from the best and respectful institutions of society and her generation.



Bonnie was born October 7, 1945, in Atlanta, Georgia, to Ted Harrison Morgan and Mary Elon Morris Morgan. She grew up and attended schools in Forest Park, Georgia and graduated from Forest Park High School. Bonnie also attended West Georgia College in Carrollton, Georgia, from 1963-1967.



On October 19, 1968, she married Thomas Davis Lee in Clarkston, Georgia. During a wonderful and devoted marriage were born two children, Wendy and Morgan. This loving family made their homes in Tennessee, Virginia, and Colorado, before settling in their final home in Idaho Falls in 1997.



She was a member of the Methodist Church and was an active member of Centenary United Methodist Church while living in Erwin, Tennessee. Bonnie was first a most caring wife and mother, and enjoyed oil painting, photography, and reading.



Bonnie is survived by her daughter, Wendy Sue (Mike) Anzaldua of Idaho Falls, ID, son, Morgan Davis Lee of Carroll, OH; brother, Ted Michael Morgan of Baton Rouge, LA, brother, David (Hilda) Morgan of Hahira, GA, brother, Douglas (Debbie) Morgan of Charlotte, NC, brother, Tommy (Beth Ann) Morgan of Canton, GA;



sister-in-law, Cindy Morgan of Ashville, NC; and three grandchildren, Mary Lee of Richmond, VA, Calvin Eitel of Navarre, FL, and William Winterbottom of Idaho Falls, ID.



She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Thomas Davis Lee and brother, Timothy Morgan.



Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 South Ammon Road, with Reverend Ruth Marsh officiating. The family will visit with friends Tuesday from 1-1:45 p.m. prior. Burial will be in the Ammon Cemetery.



The family would like to thank MorningStar Assisted Living Reflections Unit and Encompass Home Health and Hospice for the loving care given to Bonnie.



Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Published in Post Register on May 23, 2019