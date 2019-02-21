Resources More Obituaries for Bonnie Scott Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Bonnie Scott

1931 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Bonnie Rae Nield Scott, 87, of Rigby, passed away February 13, 2019, at Sage Grove Assisted Living. She was under the care of Aspen Home Health and Hospice.



Bonnie was born July 4, 1931, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Lenard Nield and Orlean Lovina Morgan Nield. She grew up and attended schools in Ammon and graduated from Ammon High School.



On April 18, 1950, she married Wayde Cecil Scott in the Idaho Falls Temple. To this union were born four sons, Michael, Robert, Jim, and Barry. Bonnie and Wayde lived in Hamilton, Montana, where they helped run the family dairy farm and Bonnie was a homemaker. In 1955, they moved to Idaho Falls. After her sons were raised, Bonnie went to work for the Idaho First National Bank from which she retired.



She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served thirteen years as a Temple worker. She enjoyed needle point, loved the outdoors and camping with family. She loved spending time with her family.



Bonnie is survived by her son, Mike (Pam) Scott of Gilbert, AZ, son, Jim (Karla) Scott of Rigby, ID, son, Barry (Kaleen) Scott of Rigby, ID, brother-in-law, Jack (Peggy) Scott of Idaho Falls, ID, brother, Delbert (Darlene) Nield of Othello, WA, sister, Renae (Dean) Jaques of Twin Falls, ID, brother, Steven Nield of AZ.



She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, her son, Robert "Bob" Scott, grandson Nicholas "Nick" Scott, grandson Jason Scott, granddaughter Michelle Scott, brother Rex Nield, and sister, Doris Gardner.



Funeral services will be held at 12:00 noon on Saturday, February 23, 2019, at the Grant 1st Ward (3431 East 100 North) with David Iglinski officiating. The family will visit with friends on Saturday from 11-11:45 a.m. prior to services at the church. Burial will be in the Grant-Central Cemetery.



Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Published in Post Register on Feb. 21, 2019