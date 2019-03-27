Resources More Obituaries for Bonnie Scott Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Bonnie Scott

1960 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Bonnie Kay Scott, 59, passed away March 23, 2019 in Idaho Falls, Idaho.



She was born January 26, 1960 in Great Falls, Montana to Irvin Carpenter Scott and Joyce Earnestine Brandjord. She was the youngest of five children; Diane (Bob) Reed, Larry (Lorna) Scott, David Scott, and Lila (Walt) Wilkin. She lived in Idaho Falls and Rexburg, Idaho for most of her years.



She was strong in her Christian faith and enjoyed participating in the church. At any of the churches she attended she always made friends and had a passion for her faith. Her favorite hobbies included crafting and art. She would give drawings of animals to her grandchildren, which will be cherished. She loved animals and always enjoyed having a cat or a bird to spend time with. She had even at one time befriended a neighborhood squirrel who would come visit her flower garden. Her greatest joy was talking about her grandchildren.



She will be survived by her daughter Josie (Kevin) Kelley of Reno, Nevada; and grandchildren Kira and Jace. Published in Post Register on Mar. 27, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Obituaries