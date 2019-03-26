Resources More Obituaries for Boyd Woodhouse Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Boyd Woodhouse

1938 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Boyd Wayne "Woody" Woodhouse, 80, of Idaho Falls, passed away Thursday, March 21, 2019, at University of Utah Hospital in Salt Lake City, Utah, from a fall.



Wayne was born on October 26, 1938, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Isaac Boyd and Stella Lords Woodhouse. He grew up in Idaho Falls and attended Idaho Falls High School.



He served in the United States Army National Guard.



On June 27, 1959, he married Shirley Anne Smout in Idaho Falls. They lived in Idaho Falls where they raised their 6 children. Wayne worked for the City of Idaho Falls sanitation department for 34 years.



He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.



Wayne liked spending his free time hunting, fishing, and camping. He enjoyed drawing and woodcarving. "He will forever be inappropriate" and loved.



He is survived by his wife, Shirley Woodhouse of Idaho Falls, ID; his children: Debby (Kelly) Walker of Idaho Falls, ID, Cindy (Callan) Williams of Beatrice, NE, Tony (Shauna) Woodhouse of Rigby, ID, Lani (Jeff) Clifford of Boise, ID, Tina (Shawn) Sanders of Idaho Falls, ID, Jody Woodhouse of Idaho Falls, ID; his half-sister, Marsha Priest of Pocatello, ID; 12 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.



He was preceded in death by his father, Isaac Boyd Woodhouse; his mother, Stella Priest; and his sister, Elaine Radford.



Funeral arrangements will be held at 1:00 p.m., Friday, March 29, 2019, at Idaho Falls North Stake Center, 955 Memorial Drive. The family will receive friends from 6-8:00 p.m., Thursday, March 28, 2019, at Coltrin Mortuary, 2100 First Street, Idaho Falls, and one hour prior to services at the church. Interment will be in Fielding Memorial Park Cemetery, where military rites will be performed by the Bonneville County Veterans Team. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.coltrinmortuary.com. Published in Post Register on Mar. 26, 2019