1964 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Bradley J. Crofts, 54, of Shelley unexpectedly passed away March 13, 2019.



He was born June 6, 1964 in Idaho Falls, Idaho to Terry and Renee Wright Crofts. He grew up and attended schools in Shelley.



On July 1, 1988 he married the love of his life Jeana Ricker in Island Park, Idaho. They were later sealed with their kids in the Idaho Falls Temple on October 11, 2003.



Brad had a passion for roofing and did that for many years until his health stopped him from doing so.



He and his wife had three beautiful children who he loved very much. He had a great love for his grandkids who meant the world to him. He was very excited for his two new grandbabies arriving in June.



Brad was a fighter, he survived many trials in his life and fought hard until the end.



He is survived by his wife, Jeana Crofts, children, TJ (Kayci) Crofts, Telisha (Gary) Rainey, Tailee (Leo) Vega, grandkids, Lilliana, Adrian, and Tayzlee, mother, Renee Crofts, and brother, Mike Crofts.



He was preceded in death by his father, Terry, and little brother, David Crofts.



Funeral services will be 11:00 AM Monday, March 18, 2019 at the Shelley Stake Center (325 East Locust). The family will meet with friends Sunday evening from 6:00 till 7:30 PM at Nalder Funeral Home (110 West Oak) in Shelley and Monday morning from 10:00 AM till 10:40 AM at the church. Burial will be in the Shelley Hillcrest Cemetery.



Condolences may be sent to the family at www.nalderfuneralhome.com. Published in Post Register on Mar. 15, 2019