Brad Sorensen, a loving father, grandfather, brother, and friend passed away at the age of 52 from lung cancer. He is survived by sons Brant of Idaho Falls (Micaela Campos) and Dayne of Eugene, Oregon (Samantha), grandson Elliot, sisters Keri Carlson (Nick) and Alisha Sorensen, and brother Chad. He is preceded in death by his father Carl Gene Sorensen and mother, Susan Wood Sorensen.



Brad was born April 7, 1968 to Carl and Susan Sorensen. Brad grew up in Arco and Idaho Falls where he graduated from IF High School in 1986. He married Lori Ann Aken in 1991 (d. 1994). They raised two boys, Brant (b. 1986) and Dayne (1992). He walked away blind in one eye after defeating Hodgkin's Lymphoma in his twenties, but was undeterred from living his life.



Brad worked at Papa Tom's Pizza on and off through the years, where customers would "wait for Brad to be mean to them." In the early 90's he started at Classic Auto Body where he would stay for almost 20 years. In 2002, he purchased The Golden Crown Lounge with friend TC Garriot. After The Crown gave them many great memories and greater friends, they sold in 2008. He also obtained a BA in Political Science from Idaho State University. His major was of no surprise, as he wasn't afraid to tell you just what he thought about politics (or anything else for that matter). He lived in Colorado near his sister for a time, but longed for family and friends and returned to Idaho. He eagerly rejoined Papa Tom's to help manage. Papa Tom's always treated Brad and his boys like family. Brad received a certificate in grant writing and submitted several funding applications for local causes. He successfully obtained a sizable grant for the Alturas Institute, an achievement he was very proud of.



Brad was not only a proud and loving father to his sons, he was a friend to them. They enjoyed watching sports (the Jazz, Broncos, Royals, and racing) together. On the weekends, he put the boys to work remodeling their childhood home. The boys complained - it was the weekend after all - but are now grateful for all the lessons they learned (like "don't put wet paint cans on the couch" or "don't use a ladder on a slanted driveway without a spot"). Brad was an avid music enthusiast, and enjoyed playing and watching live music. He attended north of 200 concerts in his lifetime. He enjoyed photography, a passion shared by his father. His creativity extended to painting and portraiture later in life.



Perhaps the light that will be most difficult to replace will be his deep and sincere friendship, which he offered to many a friend in their darkest hour. We are saddened that the world is darker now than it was, but grateful for the 52 years of happiness we shared and that Brad is no longer in pain.



A celebration of life will be held in August 2020.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store