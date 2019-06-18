Resources More Obituaries for Bradford Neff Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Bradford Neff

1928 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Bradford Telyea Neff, age 91, passed away June 17, 2019 at Lincoln Court. He was born March 22, 1928, in Billings, Montana. He was the only child of Theodore and Margaret Telyea Neff. He moved to his home in Idaho Falls at 6 years old. He attended school in Idaho Falls and graduated from the University of Idaho.



He worked as an Instrument Engineer for the INL for 35 years, riding the bus every one of those days.



In 1952 he married Lola Avon Taylor Winder. They were married for 54 years. Lola passed away in 2006. They had two children. Leslie Neff Bonney (Daniel Bonney), of Idaho Falls, and Gregory Brett Neff (Martha Jan Neff) of Salmon, Idaho. He had four grandchildren, Laural Ann Botero, Matthew Brett Neff, Timothy Allan Neff and Crista Renae Taylor. He had 6 great grand children. He loved to take the grandchildren to the little park by his home and swing them.



Brad was an avid reader. He liked to camp, garden, fish, travel, backpack, bowl, rock hound and play tennis. He wanted to "tromp" down to Coffee Pot Rapids in Island Park to fish one last time.



Brad requested no funeral service but wished to have his remains scattered with Lola's in their favorite rock hunting and camping area in Wyoming.



Our family would like to thank the Lincoln Court staff for the love and care they provided Dad. We would also like to thank One Source Hospice Care for their compassionate kindness.



Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Published in Post Register on June 18, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Obituaries Funeral Etiquette Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.