Brady Scott Denning, 39, of Idaho Falls, passed away October 10, 2020, at his home. He was under the care of his loving family and Aspen Home Health & Hospice.
Brady was born January 28, 1981, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Phillip Snow Denning and Roberta "Bobbie" Carlson Bartram. He grew up and attended schools in Idaho Falls until the family moved to West Jordan, Utah, in 1990. He graduated from Copper Hills High School and the family moved back to Idaho Falls in 2001.
Brady enjoyed building with Legos, writing poetry, drawing, fishing, doing yard work, and helping his mom with home improvements. He was an avid wrestling and basketball fan, especially of the Utah Jazz. He could give you stats for every NBA player from the beginning of time. He loved watching TV and could give you the names of the actors in every movie. He enjoyed watching educational shows too. He was always willing to help anybody with anything, and would give anyone he met the shirt off his back if they needed it. Brady's greatest accomplishment was living with a debilitating disease for 25 years after his original prognosis.
Brady is survived by his loving mother and stepfather, Bobbie and Brian Bartram of Idaho Falls; father, Phillip Denning of Idaho Falls; and sister, Anne (Brian) Carter of Colorado Springs, CO.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Troy Denning; sister, Kimberly Denning; niece, Jessica Haizlip Denning; stepmother, Rose Denning; and grandparents, Fred and Rosemary Carlson and Mann and Zola Denning.
Memorial services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, October 15, 2020, at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 S. Ammon Road. The family will visit with friends from 12-12:45 p.m. prior to services. Interment will be in the Ammon Cemetery.
Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com
