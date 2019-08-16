|
Jay and DeAnn Astle welcomed their first-born son, Brandon Jay Astle on May 14, 1980 in Afton Wyoming, and mourned his departure on Aug. 2, 2019 from a work-related accident.
He grew up in Bedford, Wyoming and graduate from Star Valley High School in 1998.
Brandon put down roots in Rigby, Idaho and made his life there. Children couldn't help but gravitate toward him and he loved them. His favorite pastime was spending hours with his grandchildren, Thomas and Hazel.
He endured many health issues as a child and his parents were there to support and encourage him in his healing and development. Health issues continued into his adulthood and he powered through without complaint.
Brandon worked his way up to a motor hand position on the oil rigs, moving all over the United States until he found a position as a heavy equipment operator in 2015 in order to be closer to home. He was skilled in everything he operated and always willing to help his co-workers.
Brandon met Kim in 2007 and in a private celebration on June 25, 2009 between each other, they committed themselves to each other as husband and wife. Brandon became an instant husband, father and eventually grandfather which he embraced fully and with ease. He was a superb example of unconditional kindness and love.
Brandon was honored and buried in the Bedford Cemetery in Wyoming on Aug. 10, 2019.
Brandon leaves behind his parents Jay Astle and DeAnn Astle of Bedford Wy; brothers Christopher Astle (Caroline) of Bedford Wy; Derek Astle (Rebecca) of Springville, Ut; Sisters Holly Granacha of Bedford Wy; Amanda Astle of Rock Springs, Wy; life love Kim Chapple of Menan, Id; stepdaughters Brianna Chapple (Butch Stewart) and Kelli Chapple (Stetson Peterson) both of Rigby, Id; stepson Dillon Raymond of Menan, Id; grandchildren Thomas Stewart and Hazel Peterson of Rigby Id; and many nieces and nephews.
His was preceded in his death by his grandparents Newel and Virginia Leavitt, Boyd and June Astle, an aunt Vicki Leavitt, and countless friends.
The family thanks you for past and future acts of kindness that may not be recognized but appreciated nonetheless.
Published in Post Register on Aug. 16, 2019