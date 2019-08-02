|
Brenda Lucille Sorensen Crumley, 69, loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend died peacefully August 1, 2019, surrounded by loving family and friends, at her home in Blackfoot, Idaho.
Brenda was born January 19, 1950, in Logan, Utah, to Dorel Alonzo Sorensen and Betty Jean Rust Sorensen. She grew up and attended schools in Idaho Falls and graduated from Skyline High School.
She married Harold Edward Crumley on April 4, 1969, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, and they recently celebrated 50 years. They started their family in Rigby, Idaho, and then moved to Blackfoot, Idaho, to the family farm in January 1975. Farming has been an important part of her life. She raised five wonderful kids, Rebecca, Eric, Danny, Jason, and Dustin. Brenda retired after 28 years of dedicated service at Walmart. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
Brenda is survived by her loving husband Harold E. Crumley of Blackfoot, Idaho; daughter Rebecca (Doug) Reese of Johnstown, Colorado; son, Eric Crumley of Laramie, Wyoming; son, Danny (Shawna) Crumley of Blackfoot, Idaho; son, Jason Crumley of Missoula, Montana; son, Dustin (Felicia) Crumley of Blackfoot; brother, John (Nancy) Sorensen of Logan, Utah; brother, Rodney (Shirley) Sorensen of Gray, Georgia; sister, Debbie Givens of Bozeman, Montana; fifteen grandchildren and two great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Dorel Sorensen and Betty Chidester.
Graveside services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Monday, August 5, 2019, at Ammon Cemetery.
Published in Post Register on Aug. 2, 2019