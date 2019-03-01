Resources More Obituaries for Brenda Wilson Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Brenda Wilson

1954 - 2019 Obituary Flowers It is with great sadness that the family of Brenda Jean Walton Wilson announces her passing on February 28, 2019, at the age of 64, after a long battle against Multiple Sclerosis.



Brenda is survived by her son, Robert Eric Davis; two Siblings, Vickie Jewkes and Robert Walton; her three grandchildren, Robert Cole Davis, Kindra Davis, and Emma Davis; and one great grandchild, Greyson Stockemer.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert W. "Rabbitt" Davis, parents, Maxine Walton and Forrest Walton; and youngest son, Seth Paul Davis.



Brenda enjoyed dancing, riding on the back of a Harley, shopping, antiquing, and most importantly enjoying time spent with her family and best friends, Gaylene Viggers and Danny Daniels.



After being diagnosed with MS at 29 years old, she remained a positive attitude and became part of a great cause helping many others with MS, participating in the hotline and organizing fund raisers. Brenda will be fondly remembered for how strong, loving, determined, and courageous she was. She will be greatly missed by many.



Per her wishes, there will not be a service and she will be laid to rest with the love of her life, and youngest son at Fielding Memorial Park Cemetery. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.



Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Published in Post Register on Mar. 1, 2019