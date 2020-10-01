Lewis "Brent" Fletcher of Shelley, Idaho, passed away Monday, September 28, 2020.



Brent was born on November 8, 1939, in Rexburg, Idaho to Preston and Janine (Eaton) Fletcher.



He married Reta Wall and was the owner of Mattress Country in Idaho Falls.



Brent's home and yard looked like a park. He created and maintained the immaculate lawn and home from day 1. He had so much love for his horses, his dogs and his cats. He loved all of God's smallest creatures. He especially loved to feed all of the birds early in the morning as he walked out to feed his horses.



He is survived by his daughter, Loree Fletcher.



A graveside service will be held, Friday, October 2, 2020, in the Hillcrest Cemetery located in Shelley, Idaho at 11:00AM.



